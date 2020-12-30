Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC notice to AP on plea against condition of 3-yr practice as lawyer to appear in civil judge exam

The plea has also questioned the December 3 notification, which has invited application for general recruitment to the post of civil judge junior division and said that the recruitment process shall be governed by Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service and Cadre Rules 2007.The petitioners counsel told the bench that as per the December 3 notification, the last date for submission of online application was January 2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:19 IST
SC notice to AP on plea against condition of 3-yr practice as lawyer to appear in civil judge exam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Andhra Pradesh government on a plea challenging the stipulated condition of three years practice as an advocate to be eligible for appearing in exam for appointment as civil judge in the state. While agreeing to hear the plea, a vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and Aniruddha Bose also issued notice to the Registrar (recruitment) of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the petition.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by R Venkatesh who has challenged the condition in the Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service Rules which stipulates that a person eligible to apply for post of civil judge has to be practising as an advocate for not less than three years. The plea has also questioned the December 3 notification, which has invited application for general recruitment to the post of civil judge (junior division) and said that the recruitment process shall be governed by Andhra Pradesh State Judicial (Service and Cadre) Rules 2007.

The petitioner's counsel told the bench that as per the December 3 notification, the last date for submission of online application was January 2. The bench, while issuing notice on the petition, listed it for hearing on January 5.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 3-UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University as it battles a winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. The British gov...

Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine'

French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against COVID-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Years Eve. Guetta, known for his collaborations...

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 provisional against US dollar....

European stocks rise as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as UKs approval of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, bets of more U.S. fiscal aid and large-scale vaccination efforts spurred hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy next year.The pan-Europea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020