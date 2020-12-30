Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entire Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' under AFSPA as condition 'dangerous', says MHA Entire Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' under AFSPA as condition 'dangerou'

The entire Nagaland was on Wednesday declared a disturbed area for six more months by the central government, enabling the continuation of the controversial AFSPA which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:28 IST
Entire Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' under AFSPA as condition 'dangerous', says MHA Entire Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' under AFSPA as condition 'dangerou'

The entire Nagaland was on Wednesday declared a “disturbed area” for six more months by the central government, enabling the continuation of the controversial AFSPA which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been in force in Nagaland for several decades.

The MHA said in a notification that the central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of Nagaland is in such a “disturbed and dangerous condition” that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary. “Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958), the central government hereby declares that whole of the State of Nagaland to be 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 30th December 2020 for the purpose of the said Act,” the notification said.

A home ministry official said the decision to continue the declaration of Nagaland as a ''disturbed area'' has been taken as killings, loot and extortion have been going on in various parts of the state which necessitated the action for the convenience of the security forces operating there. There have been demands from various organisations in the Northeast as well as in Jammu and Kashmir for repealing the AFSPA, which, they allege, gives ''sweeping powers'' to security forces.

The AFSPA has not been withdrawn even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 by Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor R N Ravi in te=he presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland.

However, the peace process has been stuck for some time as the NSCN-IM has been pressing for a separate flag and Constitution, a demand rejected by the central government..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We all have a role to play for a better tomorrow, UN Assembly President says in New Year message

In a message for the New Year, Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that each individual, community, and country has a role to play, locally and globally, to reduce inequalities, protect the most vulnerable people, and create more just, ...

Russia to distribute over 1 mln Sputnik V shots at home by year-end - minister

Russia will have supplied more than 1 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to its own national inoculation programme by the end of this year, a government minister said on Wednesday.Russia, which began rolling out the vaccine in ...

Farmers don't trust PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his long history of asatyagraha and shared an online survey asking people why the PM was not repealing the farm laws. 15 lakh in...

Sacred Games Season 2 gets 2 Filmfare OTT Awards, more on Season 3’s making

An official release date of Sacred Games season 3 has not come yet from the web series makers, whereas the viewers expectation for the third season gets stronger after the second season won the Filmfare OTT Award.Sacred Games Season 2 has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020