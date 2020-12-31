Left Menu
Development News Edition

US pardons Blackwater guards: An ‘affront to justice’ – UN experts

Five independent UN experts condemned United States President Donald Trump’s pardoning of private security contractors, convicted in 2015 for war crimes in Iraq, on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 31-12-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 02:27 IST
US pardons Blackwater guards: An ‘affront to justice’ – UN experts

The four Blackwater Worldwide contractors were prosecuted and found guilty of multiple criminal acts committed during a 2007 massacre at Nisour Square in Baghdad, which left 14 unarmed civilians dead and at least 17 wounded
“Pardoning the Blackwater contractors is an affront to justice and to the victims of the Nisour Square massacre and their families,” said Jelena Aparac, Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group on the use of mercenaries.

Undermining humanitarian law

The Geneva Conventions “oblige States to hold war criminals accountable” even when acting “as private security contractors”, the UN experts said, reminding that the men were legally tried and convicted for the crimes.

In 2015 the US courts found Nicholas Slatten guilty of first-degree murder, while Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard were convicted of voluntary and attempted manslaughter.

President Trump pardoned all four on 22 December.

“These pardons violate US obligations under international law and more broadly undermine humanitarian law and human rights at a global level”, stressed Ms. Aparac on behalf of the group.

“Ensuring accountability for such crimes is fundamental to humanity and to the community of nations,” she added.

Opening dangerous doors

The UN experts upheld that pardons, amnesties, or any other forms of exculpation for war crimes “open doors to future abuses” when States contract private military and security companies for inherent State functions.

Moreover, the Working Group – also comprised of Lilian Bobea, Chris Kwaja, Ravindran Daniel and Sorcha MacLeod – expressed extreme concern that by permitting private security contractors to operate with impunity in armed conflicts, States would be encouraged to circumvent their humanitarian law obligations by outsourcing core military operations to the private sector.

Special Rapporteurs and independent experts are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. The positions are honorary and the experts are not UN staff, nor are they paid for their work.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-Capitals sign Slovak defenseman Chara to one-year deal

Long-time Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has agreed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, the NHL team said on Wednesday. The 43-year-old Slovak defenseman, who in 2011 became the second European-born captain to win the Stanl...

Brazil, under mounting pressure, eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazil will soon weigh emergency-use approval for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine after Britain gave the green light on Wednesday, as the South American country was forced into making regulatory concessions to speed up its lagging immunizatio...

McConnell rules out $2,000 checks as Republican tensions with Trump rise

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday ruled out a vote on a bill to raise coronavirus relief checks to 2,000 from 600, likely killing the effort pushed by President Donald Trump. McConnell said on the Senate floor that ...

FACTBOX-Argentina approves abortion but what are the laws globally?

Corrects typo in 8th bullet point By Emma BathaLONDON, Dec 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Argentina became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion on Wednesday, permitting terminations up to 14 weeks, a triumph for wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020