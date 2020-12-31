Left Menu
Development News Edition

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

.DES13 UP-CONG-YATRA Nearly 100 Congress workers detained in UPs Banda Banda UP Around 100 Congress workers trying to take out a protest march against the mismanagement of state-run cow shelters were detained here on Thursday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:57 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . DEL41 JK-DGP Decline in infiltration, terror incidents; 225 terrorists killed in J-K in 2020: Police chief Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has seen a decrease in terrorist incidents, infiltration and civilian killings in 2020, while security forces carried out more than 100 ''successful'' counter-terrorism operations killing 225 terrorists, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday. .

DES12 UP-AGRA-VANDALISM Mob sets Agra police chowki afire after youth dies in road crash Agra (UP): A clash broke out in Agra between cops and scores of people who were angry over the death of a man in a road crash and set a police chowki and some vehicles on fire on Thursday, officials said. . DES7 UP-CONG-LETTER Being deprived of my rights as people's representative: UP Cong chief in letter to President Kovind Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, complaining about his repeated arrests by the state police, saying they deprive him of his rights as people's representative. .

DES13 UP-CONG-YATRA Nearly 100 Congress workers detained in UP's Banda Banda (UP): Around 100 Congress workers trying to take out a protest march against the ''mismanagement'' of state-run cow shelters were detained here on Thursday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, police said. . DES11 UKD-TIGER-TRANSLOCATION Now, U'khand Forest Dept to translocate tiger to Rajaji reserve Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand Forest Department which translocated a tigress from the Corbett to Rajaji Tiger Reserve now faces a more challenging task of relocating to the park a tiger as her potential mate..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of December, 2020

Dec 1 New Delhi A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from a stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday as part of a series of trials of the weapon, officials said. De...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci sees U.S. gaining control by next autumnThe leading U.S. infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Wednesday he foresees America achieving enough collective i...

Online test for govt jobs, Mission Karmayogi for civil services key decisions: Personnel Ministry

Doorstep service for submission of digital life certificate for pensioners, online test for government recruitments and abolishing jobs interviews in 23 states and eight Union Territories were among the key initiatives taken by the Personne...

Fire at godown in Ulhasnagar

A godown was gutted in fire in Ulhasnagar in the district on Thursday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 12.30 pm, he said.Raw material used in the manufacture of plastic bags was stored in the godo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020