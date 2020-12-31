These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . DEL41 JK-DGP Decline in infiltration, terror incidents; 225 terrorists killed in J-K in 2020: Police chief Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has seen a decrease in terrorist incidents, infiltration and civilian killings in 2020, while security forces carried out more than 100 ''successful'' counter-terrorism operations killing 225 terrorists, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday. .

DES12 UP-AGRA-VANDALISM Mob sets Agra police chowki afire after youth dies in road crash Agra (UP): A clash broke out in Agra between cops and scores of people who were angry over the death of a man in a road crash and set a police chowki and some vehicles on fire on Thursday, officials said. . DES7 UP-CONG-LETTER Being deprived of my rights as people's representative: UP Cong chief in letter to President Kovind Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, complaining about his repeated arrests by the state police, saying they deprive him of his rights as people's representative. .

DES13 UP-CONG-YATRA Nearly 100 Congress workers detained in UP's Banda Banda (UP): Around 100 Congress workers trying to take out a protest march against the ''mismanagement'' of state-run cow shelters were detained here on Thursday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, police said. . DES11 UKD-TIGER-TRANSLOCATION Now, U'khand Forest Dept to translocate tiger to Rajaji reserve Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand Forest Department which translocated a tigress from the Corbett to Rajaji Tiger Reserve now faces a more challenging task of relocating to the park a tiger as her potential mate..