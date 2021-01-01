BRIEF-WHO Says Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Today Became First Vaccine To Receive WHO Validation For Emergency Use - Tweet

... ...
U.S. stocks ended a tumultuous year with the Dow and SP 500 at records, as the three major U.S. equity indexes notched solid-to-spectacular yearly gains despite an economy upended by the COVID-19 virus as investors looked to a post-pandemic...
President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message on Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administrations work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presid...
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday reported 341,199 deaths from the new coronavirus, a record rise of 3,764 deaths from its previous count. The agency said the number of cases had risen by 230,337 to 19,663,...
British doctors have said a government decision to delay giving a coronavirus vaccine booster shot to vulnerable patients who have already had a first dose will be distressing and disruptive, their trade union said on Thursday. The governme...