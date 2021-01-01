World News Roundup: Breaking with predecessor, Congo's Tshisekedi seeks new parliamentary base; From the highways to the skies: Pakistan's famous truck art goes airborne and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Breaking with predecessor, Congo's Tshisekedi seeks new parliamentary base

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has asked a senator to work out if he can build up a new bloc of supporters in parliament that could help him force out a cabinet dominated by backers of his predecessor, Joseph Kabila. Tshisekedi moved last month to end an awkward power-sharing coalition he was forced into with Kabila, who stepped down in January 2019 after 18 years in office but whose allies still controlled majorities in parliament.

From the highways to the skies: Pakistan's famous truck art goes airborne

Pakistan's famous truck art will move from its highways to the skies, as a flying academy is painting a two-seater Cessna aircraft with the colourful technique. With elaborate and flamboyant motifs, Pakistani truck art has inspired gallery exhibitions abroad and prompted stores in Western cities to sell miniatures. Iran's foreign minister says Trump trying to fabricate pretext to attack Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of attempting to fabricate a pretext to attack Iran, and said Tehran would defend itself forcefully. Separately, a military adviser to Iran's supreme leader warned Trump "not to turn the New Year into mourning for Americans". N.Korea's Kim marks new year with letter, visit to rulers' tomb

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the new year with a letter to the country's citizens and a visit the tomb of his father and grandfather, state media reported, but gave no immediate sign he would give a speech as he has in past years. In the letter, Kim offered thanks to the people for having trusted and supported the ruling Party even in the "difficult" times, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday. With little ado, a divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown

The United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain post-Brexit future in its most significant geopolitical shift since the loss of empire. Brexit, in essence, took place at the strike of midnight in Brussels, or 2300 London time (GMT), when the United Kingdom ended the de facto membership, known as the transition period, which lasted 11 months after it formally left on Jan. 31. Crowds fill streets in China's pandemic-hit Wuhan, celebrate New Year

Large crowds took to the streets at midnight on Friday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, celebrating the arrival of 2021 after a year marred by a deadly pandemic that killed thousands there and required the city to be locked down between the end of January and early April. As per tradition, hundreds gathered in front of the old Hankow Customs House building, one of the city's more popular New Year's Eve spots. When the building's old clock reached midnight many people released balloons into the air, cheered and called out "happy new year". Coronavirus overshadows Japan's New Year's Day festivities

New Year's Day is the biggest holiday in Japan's calendar, but this year's festivities have been subdued following record highs in new coronavirus cases nationwide and calls from the government to stay home. Japan's Emperor Naruhito appealed to the public to work together through the pandemic in a videotaped New Year's Day address to the nation released on Friday. Witness detentions cast shadow over Egyptian 'MeToo' movement

Student Seif Bedour wanted to support his friend, a witness in a high-profile rape case, by accompanying her to a Cairo police station when she was brought in by officers on Aug. 28 after offering to testify on behalf of the victim, his sister says. At the station, Bedour was detained and has been held in jail for four months on morality charges, relatives and activists say, even though the then 14-year-old had no connection to alleged rape and was not at the scene when it occurred at Cairo's Fairmont Nile City Hotel in 2014. Iran commander vows 'resistance' a year after Soleimani killing

The U.S. killing of top general Qassem Soleimani will not deter Iranian resistance, a senior commander said on Friday as tensions mounted in the build-up to the first anniversary of the drone strike. The United States killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, in Iraq on Jan. 3, 2020. Washington had accused him of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region. Reuters cameraman detained in Ethiopia has seen no evidence against him, lawyer says

Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu has been held in solitary confinement for nearly a week without charge or being given any evidence of wrongdoing, his lawyer said. His lawyer Melkamu Ogo said on Wednesday that police informed him that their lines of enquiry included accusations of disseminating false information, communicating with groups fighting the government, and disturbing the public's peace and security. However, he said he has seen no evidence.