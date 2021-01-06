Left Menu
Development News Edition

FROM THE FIELD: Port explosion which ‘burnt hearts’ of Beirut residents

Five months on from the devastating port explosion that killed over 200 people, and injured thousands more, the UN has invited Beirut residents to share their hopes and fears for the future of the city, and for Lebanon, which remains in crisis.

UN News | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:45 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Port explosion which ‘burnt hearts’ of Beirut residents
Youth volunteers help to clear the rubble clean-up in Mar-Mikhael, one of the areas worst hit by the blast., by OCHA Lebanon

"This explosion burnt our hearts", says 40-year-old Farah. She is one of the Beirut citizens who agreed to be interviewed by a UN video team, on one of the streets most damaged by the explosion, and reflect on the disaster that befell the city on 4 August.

Even before the explosion, Lebanon was facing grave difficulties, struggling with civil unrest, increasing poverty and unemployment, as well as soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Read more here about despite feelings of despair and hopelessness many people are determined to look towards a brighter future.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IAF chief visits Eastern Air Command, assures Arunachal of providing defence pilots for operating fixed-wing civilian aircraft

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on Wednesday assured Arunachal Pradesh of all support, including providing defence pilots to meet the shortage for operating fixed-wing civilian aircraft in the state, as he undertook a two-day visit to the...

U.S. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as coronavirus infections and deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination effort lagged.U.S. COVID-19 hospi...

'One nation one election' need of country: Bhupender Yadav

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav Wednesday said one nation one election is not just a matter of debate but the need of the country, arguing frequent polls hamper development works and involve a lot of expenditure. Speaking at a webinar...

Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins

The growing chances of Democratic wins in two pivotal U.S. Senate contests triggered financial market moves Wednesday that mirror hopes of more COVID-19-related stimulus and increased regulatory scrutiny of tech companies. Analysts generall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021