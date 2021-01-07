BRIEF-The Electronic Filing System Used By U.S. Federal Courts Has Likely Been Compromised In The Massive Solarwinds Hack - WSJ

BRIEF-The Electronic Filing System Used By U.S. Federal Courts Has Likely Been Compromised In The Massive Solarwinds Hack - WSJReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:04 IST
Jan 7 (Reuters) -
* THE ELECTRONIC FILING SYSTEM USED BY U.S. FEDERAL COURTS HAS LIKELY BEEN COMPROMISED IN THE MASSIVE SOLARWINDS HACK - WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3nhJ46Q Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)