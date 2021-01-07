BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Says Tsa And Other Local And Federal Law Enforcement Agencies Have Bolstered Their Presence In Washington Dc Area Airports

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Says Tsa And Other Local And Federal Law Enforcement Agencies Have Bolstered Their Presence In Washington Dc Area AirportsReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:56 IST
Southwest Airlines Co:
* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS TSA AND OTHER LOCAL AND FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES HAVE BOLSTERED THEIR PRESENCE IN WASHINGTON DC AREA AIRPORTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Also Read: BRIEF-American Airlines Increases Staffing At Washington Dc-Area Airports As 'Precautionary Measure', Not Serving Alcohol On Flights To And From The Region - Spokesman
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WASHINGTON DC