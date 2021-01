BRIEF-Biontech CEO Says To Provide Additional Data In 7 Days On Efficacy Of Its Vaccine Against The UK Coronavirus Variant - J.P.Morgan Conf

BioNTech SE:

* BIONTECH CEO SAYS TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL DATA IN 7 DAYS ON EFFICACY OF ITS VACCINE AGAINST THE UK CORONAVIRUS VARIANT, AND ADDL DATA ON THE SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT OVER THE NEXT 10 DAYS - J.P.MORGAN CONF Further company coverage:

Also Read: BioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps - Spiegel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)