BRIEF-Pfizer Says It's Willing To Sell Vaccines Directly To States But The U.S. Federal Government Needs To Give Them That Approval- CBS Reporter Tweet

BRIEF-Pfizer Says It's Willing To Sell Vaccines Directly To States But The U.S. Federal Government Needs To Give Them That Approval- CBS Reporter TweetReuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:01 IST
Jan 21 (Reuters) -
* PFIZER SAYS IT'S WILLING TO SELL VACCINES DIRECTLY TO STATES BUT THE U.S. FEDERAL GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO GIVE THEM THAT APPROVAL- CBS REPORTER TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/3o49Vna Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)