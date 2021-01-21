BRIEF-Pfizer Says It's Willing To Sell Vaccines Directly To States But The U.S. Federal Government Needs To Give Them That Approval- CBS Reporter Tweet

Jan 21 (Reuters) -

* PFIZER SAYS IT'S WILLING TO SELL VACCINES DIRECTLY TO STATES BUT THE U.S. FEDERAL GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO GIVE THEM THAT APPROVAL- CBS REPORTER TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/3o49Vna Further company coverage:

