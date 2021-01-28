BRIEF-South Carolina Department Of Health And Environmental Control Says Detects U.S.'s First Known Case Of COVID-19 Variant Detected In South Africa

BRIEF-South Carolina Department Of Health And Environmental Control Says Detects U.S.'s First Known Case Of COVID-19 Variant Detected In South AfricaReuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:13 IST
Jan 28 (Reuters) -
* SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL SAYS DETECTS U.S.'S FIRST KNOWN CASE OF COVID19 VARIANT ORIGINALLY DETECTED IN SOUTH AFRICA Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3pF6FAx] Further company coverage: [ ]
