BRIEF-South Carolina Department Of Health And Environmental Control Says Detects U.S.'s First Known Case Of COVID-19 Variant Detected In South Africa

Jan 28 (Reuters) -

* SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL SAYS DETECTS U.S.'S FIRST KNOWN CASE OF COVID19 VARIANT ORIGINALLY DETECTED IN SOUTH AFRICA Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3pF6FAx] Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)