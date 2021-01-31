PM hails Keralite Rajappan's commitment to cleanliness

It was just days ago formerUnited Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) chief Erik Solheimshared a small video on paralysis-hit N S Rajappan collectingplastic waste from Kerala's scenic Vembanad Lake despite hisdisability and said he should be made famous.

And Rajappan got the recognition when Prime MinisterNarendra Modi in his ''Mann Ki Baat'' programme on Sunday hailedhis commitment towards cleanliness, saying all should emulatehim and make contributions wherever possible.

Sitting in his small country boat in the lake inKumarakom near here, the elderly mansaid he was ''very happy''as the prime minister himself acknowledged his efforts.

Solheim in a tweet on January 14 had praised the fabulousefforts of Rajappan to clean up the backwaters, beauty ofwhich attracts tourists from all across the world.

''Everyday Rajappan gets into his small boat & collectplastic bottles from Vembanad lake in India. All alone. Weshould make him famous,'' he had said.

In the 20th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0', Modi said thenews from Kottayam about the divyang elderly person ''makes usrealise our responsibilities.'' ''In Kottayam of Kerala there is an elderly divyang, N SRajappan Sahab. Due to paralysis, Rajappan is incapable ofwalking, but this has not affected his commitment tocleanliness,'' the prime minister said.

Noting that the past several years Rajappan has beenrowing his boat into the Vembanad Lake and taking out theplastic bottles thrown into the water body, Modi said, ''Think,how great Rajappan jis thought is! ''Taking inspiration from Rajappan ji, we too should,wherever possible, make our contribution to cleanliness,'' headded.

Rajappan, who crawls using his hands to move around, saidhe is making his living by collecting garbage bottles from thelake.

''I am paralysed below my knees. I can't walk. I venturedinto the lake yesterday also to collect plastic bottles. I gotfour sacks full of waste bottles,'' he told reporters.

He said he had been doing this work for the past 17years.

''Every day, I manage to climb into the boat and ventureout to collect garbage bottles'', he said.

Asked about his wishes, the elderly person said his housewas in a dilapidated condition. ''I need a house. My housedoesn't have a proper roof,'' he said.

