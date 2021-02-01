Left Menu

India will deploy all its resources to punish terror attack perpetrators: Modi to Netanyahu India will deploy all its resources to punish terror attack perpetrators: Mod'

In his conversation with Netanyahu over phone, Modi assured him that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, a PMO statement said.Later in tweets, Modi said, Spoke to my friend PM netanyahu and assured him that the attack near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi will be fully investigated and perpetrators brought to justice.Our close and valuable security cooperation will continue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:04 IST
India will deploy all its resources to punish terror attack perpetrators: Modi to Netanyahu India will deploy all its resources to punish terror attack perpetrators: Mod'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to convey his strong condemnation of the terror attack near the Israeli Embassy here on January 29 and asserted that India will deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators. In his conversation with Netanyahu over phone, Modi assured him that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, a PMO statement said.

Later in tweets, Modi said, ''Spoke to my friend PM @netanyahu and assured him that the attack near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi will be fully investigated and perpetrators brought to justice.

''Our close and valuable security cooperation will continue. We also discussed our healthcare cooperation in the context of Covid-19.'' A low-intensity blast had occurred outside the embassy on January 29. No one was injured.

Both leaders, the PMO said, expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in connection with the blast probe.

Some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are ''safe and sound''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ruling LDF, opposition parties slam union budget

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 PTIKerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the pro corporate unionbudget had disappointed people of the country and it onlyreiterated the Centres stand to open the agricultural sectorto them,while oppo...

Russia's economy shrinks 3.1% in 2020, sharpest contraction in 11 years

The Russian economy shrank by 3.1 in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, its sharpest contraction in 11 years, the first estimate provided by the state statistics service showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters in late 2020 expec...

UN envoy condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Somalia

According to media reports, the Al-Shabaab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Hotel Afrik, which began with a car bomb, followed by an hours-long gun battle with security forces. Four attackers were also killed.In a st...

Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for efforts to protect Israeli representatives following blast near embassy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his governments efforts to protect Israeli representatives following the terrorist incident near the countrys embassy in New Delhi last wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021