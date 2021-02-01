Left Menu

Amidst ‘socio-political and human rights crisis’, independent expert condemns environmental defender’s death in Nicaragua

An independent UN human rights expert condemned on Monday the murder of an indigenous environmental defender in Nicaragua, calling for those responsible to be “duly investigated and brought to justice”.

UN News | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:45 IST
Amidst ‘socio-political and human rights crisis’, independent expert condemns environmental defender’s death in Nicaragua

Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, explained that Nacilio Macario was slain on 14 November, allegedly killed by settlers while taking water and food to communities protecting their land on Nicaragua's northern Caribbean coast.

The UN expert urged the Government to investigate his killing, saying it has a responsibility “to ensure a safe and supportive environment for those who defend the environment and the rights of indigenous peoples in Nicaragua”.

Combatting illegal exploitation

Mr. Marcario, an indigenous Mayangna, who was originally from the Autonomous Region of the Northern Caribbean Coast, had campaigned against illegal gold mining and logging taking place in his community, according to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"The Government has a duty to ensure a safe and supportive environment -- UN expert

“This time it was Mr. Macario who stood up for his land against the illegal exploitation of people associated with the extractive industry, but if those responsible are not duly investigated and brought to justice, these murders will continue to be carried out with impunity”, upheld the UN expert.

“These attacks have occurred in a context of socio-political and human rights crisis, which has worsened since 2018”, said OCHA, adding that laws recently approved by the National Assembly further restrict the civic and democratic space.

Guarantee freedoms

The UN independent expert concluded by echoing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s request that the Nicaraguan Government “guarantee the exercise of freedoms of peaceful assembly, expression and association; and publicly condemn and sanction any attack or intimidation against human rights defenders and community leaders, among others”.

Ms. Lawlor is currently in contact with the authorities on this matter.

David R. Boyd, Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Environment, Dante Pesce (Chairperson), Anita Ramasastry, Surya Deva, Elżbieta Karska, and Githu Muigai, UN Working Group on human rights and transnational corporations and other business enterprises have also endorsed her statement.

Special Rapporteurs are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. The positions are honorary and the experts are not paid for their work.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarpanch held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Baran

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested the sarpanch of Gadretha gram panchayat in Baran district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, an official said.The sarpanch had demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a local for issuing leas...

Israel and Kosovo establish diplomatic relations in virtual ceremony

Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic relations on Monday, via online links due to the coronavirus crisis, under a U.S.-brokered deal that includes a pledge by the Muslim-majority country to open an embassy in Jerusalem. Israel sees its ...

Assam CM launches schemes for college students, literary bodies

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Monday launched two schemes to provide monetaryassistance to college students and literary bodies of thestate.Under Pragyan Bharati scheme, 3,26,046 collegestudents were given Rs 1,500 each for purc...

French ski lifts to stay closed throughout February - govt

French ski lifts will remain closed throughout the February school holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the mountain resorts will have lost most of their 20202021 tourist season, the government told the industry on Monday.Prime Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021