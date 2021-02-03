Left Menu

DPR Korea: Impunity prevails in prisons, amid potential ‘crimes against humanity’ – Bachelet

The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) is gravely concerned by “credible accounts of forced labour” in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) prison system, according to a new report published on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:18 IST
DPR Korea: Impunity prevails in prisons, amid potential ‘crimes against humanity’ – Bachelet

Since the 2014 landmark UN investigation into human rights in the DPRK, commonly known as North Korea, there have been reasonable indications that crimes against humanity have been perpetrated, the report said.

In collecting and analyzing information relating to these possible crimes, identified by the 2014 probe, the report noted “harsh conditions within the ordinary prison system, which may amount to the crime against humanity of enslavement”.

“Seven years after the historic Commission of Inquiry report on the DPRK, not only does impunity prevail, but human rights violations that may amount to crimes against humanity continue to be committed”, said UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet.

Inmate suffering

Analysis of interviews with North Korean escapees along with consistent and credible accounts of the systematic infliction of severe physical and mental pain or suffering upon prison detainees may amount to the crime against humanity of torture, the report said.

These include beatings, prolonged stress positions, psychological abuse, medical denial; and starvation – all which create an atmosphere of severe mental and physical suffering for inmates, exacerbated by extremely poor living conditions.

International crimes

The report also highlighted the lack of progress in establishing the truth and ensuring accountability on cases of abductions and enforced disappearances of ethnic Koreans, Japanese nationals, and others since the Korean War until now.

And as these victims and their families grow older, their time is diminishing to see truth and justice prevail.

“A lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula can be achieved only if such violations end and the rights of victims to truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-recurrence are fulfilled”, the report pointed out.

Moreover, investigation and prosecution of alleged international crimes committed in the DPRK must remain a priority, whether through the International Criminal Court (ICC), ad hoc tribunals or other comparable mechanisms.

There is no statute of limitations for crimes against humanity, the report reminded.

Ms. Bachelet called for a reinvigorated effort to see justice served on behalf of victims of gross human rights violations in North Korea, urging the international community “to prioritize justice and to take immediate steps to prevent further infliction of serious human rights violations against the people of the DPRK”.

Keeping track

The report also underscored the importance of collecting, analyzing and preserving relevant information on alleged violations to support accountability strategies at all levels, including judicial processes in other countries.

This will not only assist in possible future international accountability processes but also help to bolster complementary, non-judicial measures towards victims’ wider rights, such as developing a historical record, memorialization, reparation and truth-telling.

International humanitarian organizations and human rights monitors should be given immediate access to the country, including to all detention facilities, says the report.

OCHA/David OhanaStreet scene in Pyongyang, DPRK. (File)

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron calls for immediate release of Navalny

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said that respect for human rights and democratic freedoms are not negotiable.The condemnation of Alexei Navalny is unacceptable. A polit...

Lithuania and Latvia urge EU to sanction Russia for Navalny sentencing

European Union members Lithuania and Latvia called on the EU to impose sanctions on Russia for sentencing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three-and-a-half years in jail on Tuesday, their foreign ministers said.The dialogue between the Euro...

Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets

Twitter has restored several accounts it had withheld on Monday after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted false and provocative content related to the ongoing farmers agitation, according to sourc...

Dutch PM Rutte confirms lockdown to last until at least March

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that most of the lockdown measures in the Netherlands, many of which have been in place since October, will remain in place for weeks due to fears over a surge in cases as a result of variant strain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021