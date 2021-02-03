Top foreign stories at 1710 hours

FGN23 US-BIDEN-LD IMMIGRATION Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump's hardline immigration policies Washington: US President Joe Biden has signed three executive orders that he said would lead to a ''fair, orderly and humane'' legal immigration system and also undo his predecessor Donald Trump's hardline policies that ripped children from the arms of their families. By Lalit K Jha FGN28 UK-VACCINE Oxford/AstraZeneca first jab cuts COVID transmission substantially: UK study London: Even just the first of the two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine can cut coronavirus transmissions by around 67 per cent and therefore have a ''substantial effect'' on controlling the spread of the deadly virus, according to a new Oxford University study on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN25 US-AMAZON-3RDLD BEZOS Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO; Andy Jassy named successor New York: Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon as an online bookseller nearly three decades ago, will step down as the CEO of the USD 1.7 trillion global e-commerce giant and will become the executive chairman, a move he said would give him ''time and energy'' to focus on his other ventures and passions. By Yoshita Singh FGN27 US-MYANMAR-LD COUP US in touch with India and Japan on coup in Myanmar: State Department official Washington: Terming the detention of Myanmar's top civilian leaders by the military ''a coup'', a senior State Department official has said that the US is in constant touch with regional allies like India and Japan on the latest developments in Nay Pyi Taw as the two countries have better contact with the military in the Southeast Asian nation. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 US-CHINA Will counter China's aggressive, coercive action: Biden admin Washington: Acknowledging that the US is in ''serious competition'' with China, the Biden administration has asserted that it will counter Beijing’s ''aggressive and coercive'' actions, sustain its key military advantages and restore America’s vital security partnerships. By Lalit K Jha FGN4 US-GANDHI-CONGRESSMEN Congressmen seek FBI inquiry into vandalism of Gandhi statue Washington: An Indian-American Congressman sought an FBI investigation on Tuesday into the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California, even as several other lawmakers condemned the act of vandalisation. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 US-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-LAWYERS Trump lawyers call impeachment trial unconstitutional Washington: The impeachment of Donald Trump is unconstitutional as he is no longer 'President' and should be dismissed, his lawyers said in an initial response ahead of his Senate trial. By Lalit K Jha IND

