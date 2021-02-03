BRIEF-G7 Ministers Say They Are Deeply Concerned By Detention Of Political Leaders, Activists And Media Including Aung San Suu Kyi -Statement

BRIEF-G7 Ministers Say They Are Deeply Concerned By Detention Of Political Leaders, Activists And Media Including Aung San Suu Kyi -StatementReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:52 IST
Feb 3 (Reuters) -
* G7 FOREIGN MINISTERS SAY THEY ARE UNITED IN CONDEMNING THE COUP IN MYANMAR -STATEMENT
* G7 MINISTERS SAY THEY ARE DEEPLY CONCERNED BY DETENTION OF POLITICAL LEADERS, ACTIVISTS AND MEDIA INCLUDING AUNG SAN SUU KYI -STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Susan Heavey)
