Strike over, garbage being collected from Model Town: NrDMC tells HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:11 IST
Representative image

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that strike of the sanitation workers was over and cleaning and garbage collection work has commenced in Model Town area here and waste will be lifted from the entire colony in the next 10 days.

The submission was made before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva who on February 2 had given NrDMC time till Friday to end the strike of the sanitation workers and clean the garbage accumulating in the colony.

The direction had come on a plea by the Federation of Model Town Associations which had contended that sanitation workers of the corporation were ''wilfully absenting themselves from work for more than three weeks and not performing their statutory duties of removing garbage''.

The petitioner-federation had also claimed that the sanitation workers were also allegedly ''bringing trucks full of garbage and filth and dumping them in the middle of the residential areas, markets and public roads''.

On Friday, the NrDMC told the court that the cleaning work has commenced and garbage dumped on the colony's main roads would be cleared soon.

The lawyer for the petitioner federation said while the main road was being cleaned, garbage has accumulated in the inner lanes and parks of the colony.

Subsequently, the lawyer for NrDMC assured the court that garbage from the entire colony would be lifted in the next 10 days.

Taking note of the submission, the court listed the matter for further hearing on February 18.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

