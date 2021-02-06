New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

DEL22 PB-HR-FARMERS-LD PROTEST 'Chakka jam': Farmers block roads in Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh: Farmers on Saturday parked their tractor-trailers in middle of roads and raised slogans against the Centre during a three-hour-long ''chakka jam'' agitation in Punjab and Haryana.

DES7 PB-SHOOTING-FARMERS Shooting of 'Love Hostel' disrupted in Punjab's Patiala Chandigarh: Shooting of actor Bobby Deol's upcoming film 'Love Hostel' was disrupted in Punjab's Patiala district by a group of farmers protesting against the three agri laws, police said on Saturday.

DES11 RJ-FARMERS AGITATION Farmers in Rajasthan block roads as part of 'chakka jam' Jaipur: Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws and other issues blocked roads at several places in Rajasthan on Saturday on the call given by the farmers' unions for a nationwide 'chakka jam'.

DES6 RJ-JLF Jaipur Literature Festival to be held virtually from February 19 to 28 Jaipur: The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be held virtually from February 19 to 28, its organisers announced on Saturday.

DES9 UP-NAQVI Rejected politicians, bogus Bharat bashing brigade defaming India: Naqvi Kanpur: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said ''rejected politicians'' and the “bogus Bharat bashing brigade” are involved in a criminal conspiracy to defame the country.

DES5 UP-LEGISLATORS-IPAD UP govt asks legislators to buy tablets for paperless budget session Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked members of the state's legislative assembly and council to purchase tablets for a paperless budget session.

DES4 HP-BJP-KISAN MORCHA Had existing farm laws been beneficial, many farmers would not have committed suicide: BJP leader Shimla: Defending the Centre's new farm laws, BJP Kisan Morcha national spokesman Kamal Soi said that had the existing legislations been beneficial for farmers, so many of them would not have committed suicide.

