AIADMK goes to police again against Sasikala, alleges conspiracy to unleash violence in TN

Ahead of expelled leader Sasikala'sreturn on February 8 to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, the rulingAIADMK has lodged a complaint with police against her camp,alleging a 'conspiracy' to unleash 'violence' and soughtaction to ensure peace in the state.

While Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief and Sasikala'snephew Dhinakaran rubbished the conspiracy allegation asdefamatory and lies, the police department warned of actionagainst 'activities contrary to law.' The AIADMK's allegation on Saturday came ahead of herreturn to Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru after her recovery fromCOVID-19 and following completion of her jail term in acorruption case.

A high-level AIADMK meet, chaired by Chief Minister KPalaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wasmeanwhile held here.

The party, in a release, said the top two leaders advisedoffice-bearers to work unitedly with vigil to ensure victoryfor AIADMK in the Assembly elections due in April or May bytaking the 'historic' achievements of the government to thepeople.

Party spokesperson and former Minister Vaigaichelvan toldreporters there was no discussion on 'Sasikala' factor at all.

To a question, he said if anyone from the AIADMK met her,they would be dismissed from the party.

Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said a complaint has beensubmitted with police, seeking to ''thwart a conspiracy tounleash violence and protect the lives of Tamil Nadu peopleand properties from Sasikala and Dhinakaran and ensure peace.'' Flanked by his Cabinet colleagues and party veteran EMadhusudhanan, Shanmugam alleged the conspiracy has beenhatched to create 'violence' by using AIADMK's name and flagand then blame the ruling party for it.

'Intimidatory' remarks, tantamount to creating violencein the state have been made by Dhinakaran and his supporters,he alleged.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the complaint atthe office of the Director General of Police, the Ministersaid Dhinakaran had claimed that they could not be preventedfrom using the AIADMK's flag even if they went to the statepolice chief or the armed forces.

Dhinakaran and Sasikala's supporters have also warned ofturning into 'human bombs,' which put at risk Tamil Nadu, itspeople and peace, he alleged.

Dhinakaran dismissed the allegation as 'distortion,' liesand defamatory.

In a statement, the AMMK leader claimed that the policedepartment has accorded sanction to the party's plan to accordreception to Sasikala at several places in Tamil Nadu onMonday.

The AMMK has already announced a grand reception forSasikala right from the start of Tamil Nadu border near Hosur.

The police department, without naming anyone, in astatement said it has got information that some were planningto take law into their own hands and cause a breach of publictranquility and disrupt traffic movement.

The state police warned of action against those whoinvolve themselves in such unlawful activities and this isseen as a warning to AMMK following the AIADMK's complaint.

On the previous complaint against Sasikala, Shanmugamsaid it was connected to her use of party flag and AIADMK'sstrong objection to it and the present one pertained toconspiracy to stoke violence.

Signaling a tough stand against Sasikala, the AIADMKhad days ago lodged a complaint with the DGP office againstuse of its flag by her and sought action.

Shanmugam said the true AIADMK was the one steered bypresidium chairman E Madhusudhanan and top leaders OPanneerselvam and K Palaniswami.

This was made amply clear in a Supreme Court verdict in amatter related to the AIADMK's two-leaves symbol in whichSasikala-Dhinakaran were also parties, he said.

Following the verdict, the party fought by-elections andthe 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well with the two-leavessymbol, he recalled.

Days ago, a war of words broke out between the AIADMK andAMMK after the ruling party's flag was spotted on a car usedby Sasikala in Bengaluru.

While AIADMK maintained that she was not even a partymember and had no right to use the flag and went to police,AMMK claimed that she was 'AIADMK general secretary.' It said it would continue its fight to 'retrieve' theAIADMK legally and democratically.

