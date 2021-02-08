Left Menu

Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:25 IST
Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS2 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 8-month low Hyderabad: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana continuedto dwindle further with 101 people testing positive for theinfection, the lowest in the last eight months, the stategovernment said.

MDS5 TN-2ND LD SASIKALA Sasikala back in TN; No link with party, says AIADMK Krishnagiri (TN)/Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala returned to Tamil Nadu to a grand reception daysafter completing her four-year jail term in Bengaluru in acorruption case.

MES1 TN-UKD FLOOD-CM U'khand flood: TN ready to offer assistance, says CM Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government offered all possibleassistance to Uttarakhand where a glacier-burst triggered adeluge killing 10 people on Sunday and left over 140 missing.

MES4 KL-WAYANAD-HARTAL Hartal against Centre's notification on wildlife park total Wayanad (Kerala): A dawn-to-dusk hartal, to protest againstthe draft notification of the Centre categorising a specifiedarea around Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary as an ecologicallysensitive zone (ESZ), was near total here.

SRG1 TN-DROWNING Teenaged boy, techie drown in Bhavani river in TN Erode (TN): Two people drowned in the Bhavani River atBhavanisagar in the district, police said. The tragedyoccurred when six friends entered the river for a bath onSunday, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro recognised in HRC's 2021 corporate equality index

IT consulting major Wipro Ltd has been named to the Human Rights Campaign Foundations 2021 corporate equality index CEI. The CEI is a premier benchmarking survey and report on US corporate policies and practices relating to lesbian, gay, bi...

Karnataka gets 31st district; govt issues notification carving Vijayanagara out of Ballari

Karnataka got its 31stdistrict with the state government on Monday issuing anofficial gazette notification carving out a new Vijayanagaradistrict from the mine-rich Ballari.The new district will have six taluks and Hosapetewill be its headq...

Dutch freeze international adoptions after abuses uncovered

The Netherlands is freezing international adoptions after a government commission found some children had been stolen or bought from their birth parents in cases going back to the 1960s. The commission was set up under pressure from increas...

Case against film team accused of disturbing wreck of ferry Estonia dismissed

The case against two film makers charged with disturbing the wreck of the ferry Estonia, which sank in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives, was dismissed on Monday by a Swedish court as their vessel was not covered by the law protecting the gra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021