Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS2 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 8-month low Hyderabad: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana continuedto dwindle further with 101 people testing positive for theinfection, the lowest in the last eight months, the stategovernment said.

MDS5 TN-2ND LD SASIKALA Sasikala back in TN; No link with party, says AIADMK Krishnagiri (TN)/Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala returned to Tamil Nadu to a grand reception daysafter completing her four-year jail term in Bengaluru in acorruption case.

MES1 TN-UKD FLOOD-CM U'khand flood: TN ready to offer assistance, says CM Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government offered all possibleassistance to Uttarakhand where a glacier-burst triggered adeluge killing 10 people on Sunday and left over 140 missing.

MES4 KL-WAYANAD-HARTAL Hartal against Centre's notification on wildlife park total Wayanad (Kerala): A dawn-to-dusk hartal, to protest againstthe draft notification of the Centre categorising a specifiedarea around Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary as an ecologicallysensitive zone (ESZ), was near total here.

SRG1 TN-DROWNING Teenaged boy, techie drown in Bhavani river in TN Erode (TN): Two people drowned in the Bhavani River atBhavanisagar in the district, police said. The tragedyoccurred when six friends entered the river for a bath onSunday, they said.

