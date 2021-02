BRIEF-Covax Says WHO Sage Convened To Review Evidence On Astrazeneca/Oxford Vaccine, Including Emerging Evidence On Performance Against Viral Variants

BioNTech SE: * COVAX STATEMENT ON NEW VARIANTS OF SARS-COV-2

* COVAX - WHO SAGE CONVENED MONDAY TO REVIEW EVIDENCE ON ASTRAZENECA/OXFORD VACCINE, INCLUDING EMERGING EVIDENCE ON PERFORMANCE AGAINST VIRAL VARIANTS * COVAX - RECOMMENDATIONS FOR USE OF THE ASTRAZENECA PRODUCT ARE BEING FINALISED AND WILL BE PRESENTED TO THE WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL ON 9 FEB 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

