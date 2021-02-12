Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Briton, 70, becomes oldest to row solo across Atlantic; Doughnut-loving Poles cram in calories as Fat Thursday lifts pandemic gloom and more

Briton, 70, becomes oldest to row solo across Atlantic When 70-year-old Frank Rothwell decided to row solo across the Atlantic, he didn't realise just how boring it would be spending nearly two months on the 3,000 miles (4,800 km) journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Briton, 70, becomes oldest to row solo across Atlantic; Doughnut-loving Poles cram in calories as Fat Thursday lifts pandemic gloom and more
Representative image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Briton, 70, becomes oldest to row solo across Atlantic

When 70-year-old Frank Rothwell decided to row solo across the Atlantic, he didn't realise just how boring it would be spending nearly two months on the 3,000 miles (4,800 km) journey. The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, an annual race from the Canary Islands to Antigua, is not for the faint-hearted but Rothwell, an experienced sailor, took up the challenge to raise money for charity.

Is coughing a crime? Danish court hears appeal against pandemic-linked conviction

Denmark's top court will on Thursday begin an appeal hearing in which it will be asked to decide if coughing at someone while shouting "corona" constitutes threatening behaviour. The 20-year-old defendant in the case was arrested in March, when the country was under a full coronavirus lockdown, after subjecting police to what prosecutors called the "ruthless and thoughtless" actions during a routine traffic stop. He subsequently tested negative for COVID-19.

Doughnut-loving Poles cram in calories as Fat Thursday lifts pandemic gloom

After some lean months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fat Thursday finally brought some cheer to Polish confectioners as their sweet-toothed customers feasted on doughnuts. On the last Thursday before Lent, the period when Christians traditionally fast before Easter, Poles stuff their faces with doughnuts in a festival of calorific indulgence.

'I'm not a cat,' says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap

When Judge Roy Ferguson opened up virtual proceedings of the 394th Judicial District Court in Texas on Zoom on Tuesday, he was not expecting to see two lawyers and a kitten. The cute blue-eyed "cat" in the bottom right corner was actually county attorney Rod Ponton, covered by a filter.

COVID maths: All the virus in the world would fit in a coke can

All the COVID-causing virus circulating in the world right now could easily fit inside a single cola can, according to a calculation by a British mathematician whose sum exposes just how much devastation is caused by minuscule viral particles. Using global rates of new infections with the pandemic disease, coupled with estimations of viral load, Bath University maths expert Kit Yates worked out there are around two quintillion - or two billion billion - SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stocks edge lower on Biden warning about China

U.S. stocks slid on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden said China was poised to eat our lunch, a warning that raised concerns for a market hovering near record highs on hopes of more stimulus, strong earnings and an improving outlook f...

J-K joins hands with UK space agency for impact-based flood forecasting

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has joined hands with a UK-based space agency for a collaborative project on impact-based flood forecasting, an official spokesman said on Friday.The national space innovation programme NSIP, underta...

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case....

Tennis-Osaka enjoys the last of the crowds in third round win

Naomi Osaka swept into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur in front of one of the last crowds allowed before Melbourne Park goes into lockdown. The Japanese third seed pounded down eight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021