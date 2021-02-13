Left Menu

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 16:36 IST
New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DEL19 UKD-FLOOD-LD RESCUE U'khand disaster: Rescue teams start widening hole in Tapovan tunnel to reach trapped people Joshimath (U'khand): Rescue teams on Saturday began widening a hole drilled into an approach tunnel on the way to the possible location of over 30 people trapped inside a sludge-choked tunnel of the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project after a flash flood ravaged the area on Sunday.

DEL16 UP-UKD-FLOOD-MISSING Uttarakhand flash flood: 64 people from UP still missing, officials say Lucknow: A total of 64 persons from Uttar Pradesh are still missing, while five from the state have died after the flash floods caused by possible glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

DEL18 RJ-RAHUL PM wants to 'hand over' entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', alleges Rahul Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ''hand over'' the entire agriculture business to his ''two friends''.

DEL17 RJ-RAHUL-TEMPLE Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at temple dedicated to folk deity Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday offered prayers at a temple dedicated to folk deity Veer Tejaji in Ajmer’s Sursura village.

DES9 PB-PAK-INTRUDER BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran Chandigarh: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official of the force said on Saturday.

DES16 HR-FIRING-ACCUSED Rohtak firing: Police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for infomation on prime accused Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has announced a reward of Rs one lakh for sharing information about a wrestling coach, a prime accused in the killing of five people in Rohtak last evening, police said on Saturday.

DES4 UP-LD ACCIDENT Six killed as car rams into stationary truck in UP's Kannauj Lucknow/Kannauj: Six members of a family were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.

DES20 VIRUS-UP-DATA-ACTIVE Over one-third of UP's active cases in just 5 of its 75 districts Noida (UP): Over 35 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's active COVID-19 cases are concentrated in just five of the 75 districts of the state, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dia Mirza to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi next week

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is set to tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 in an intimate ceremony.The duo will exchange wedding vows in presence of their families and close friends. Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in ...

Entrepreneurs are the real patriots as they contribute in strengthening of nation's economy says thought-leader Shaurya Doval

Chandigarh University honors Shaurya Doval with Pride of India Award for his contribution as think-tank and Youth Icon for entrepreneurs India has beaten China by becoming the highest recipient of FDI even during COVID-19 Pandemic, says Sha...

Myanmar's 'Spiderman' joins anti-coup protests

Myanmars Spiderman suited up for an eighth day of protests on Saturday, to join tens of thousands of people around the country who oppose this months military coup and want the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 28-year-old, who ...

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for Britains pulling of the licence of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN.The EU said in a statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021