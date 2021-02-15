Left Menu

‘Unacceptable’ violence, intimidation and harassment in Myanmar – UN chief

An increased use of force and the reported deployment of armoured vehicles to major cities throughout Myanmar have triggered the deep concern of UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

UN News | Updated: 15-02-2021 05:23 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 05:23 IST
‘Unacceptable’ violence, intimidation and harassment in Myanmar – UN chief

In a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, the UN chief called on Myanmar’s military and police to ensure that the right of peaceful assembly is “fully respected” and demonstrators are “not subjected to reprisals”.

“Reports of continued violence, intimidation and harassment by security personnel are unacceptable”, he spelled out.

The unfolding situation follows a military takeover on 1 February.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, tweeted, “it’s as if the generals have declared war on the people of Myanmar: late night raids; mounting arrests; more rights stripped away’ another Intrnet shutdown; military convoys entering communities”.

“These are signs of desperation. Attention generals: You WILL be held accountable”, he underscored.

Call for respect

Ongoing arrests of political leaders, government officials, civil society actors and media representatives are “deeply concerning”, as are internet restrictions and communication services restraints, the statement continued.

“They must not be disrupted to ensure the right to freedom of expression, which includes access to information”, upheld the UN chief.

Mr. Guterres reiterated his call on Member States “collectively and bilaterally” to exercise influence regarding the protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Myanmar.

UN stands with Myanmar

The UN chief reaffirmed the UN’s “unwavering support” to the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of “democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law”.

“The Secretary-General calls on the military authorities urgently to allow the Special Envoy, Ms. Christine Schraner Burgener, to visit Myanmar under agreeable conditions and to assess the situation firsthand”, concluded the statement.

Military leaders ‘emboldened’

Meanwhile, on Friday, Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif had noted that the current crisis in the country formerly known as Burma, is “a profound setback after a decade of hard-won democratic gains”.

She told a special session of the Human Rights Council that for over 20 years, “successive High Commissioners and many eminent experts have briefed this Council, and its predecessor, on violations committed by the country’s military”, adding that a lack of action has “emboldened military leaders and contributed to this present crisis”.

“The indiscriminate use of lethal, or less than lethal weapons, against peaceful protesters, is unacceptable”, Ms. al-Nashif said. “More violence against Myanmar's people will only compound the illegitimacy of the coup and the culpability of its leaders”.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 174,207 -health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Sunday reported 436 new deaths from coronavirus in the country, bringing the toll to 174,207.Also Read Health News Roundup China sees new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest in a month Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed...

Biden to discuss pandemic, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting

President Joe Biden will hold his first event with other leaders from the Group of Seven nations in a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy and dealing with China, the White House said on Sunday. T...

WRAPUP 1-Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests

Security forces in Myanmar deployed with armoured vehicles in major cities and cut internet access on Monday after protests over this months coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi drew hundreds of thousands onto the stree...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesArgentinas vice-president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal httpson.ft.com3jVYFZO Carlos Menem,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021