Left Menu

Body of teenage Dalit girl found in field in UP; irate villagers clash with police

Later, her body was fond in a field when her family members started searching for her, they said Police said prima facie it appeared that she was strangled.As the news spread, irate villagers pelted stones at a police party which was trying to take the body for post-mortem, they said.Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack, police added.Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G told reporters late Sunday night that senior police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers who then handed over the body to policemen.He said allegations that the victim was sexually assaulted are being probed.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 09:30 IST
Body of teenage Dalit girl found in field in UP; irate villagers clash with police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl was found in a field in the Akrabad area here, following which villagers clashed with police and indulged in stone-pelting, police said on Monday.

The girl had gone to the fields Sunday afternoon to collect fodder for cattle but did not return. Later, her body was found in a field when her family members started searching for her, they said the Police said prima facie it appeared that she was strangled.

As the news spread, irate villagers pelted stones at a police party that was trying to take the body for post-mortem, they said.

Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack, police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G told reporters late Sunday night that senior police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers who then handed over the body to policemen.

He said allegations that the victim was sexually assaulted are being probed. Everything will be clear when the post-mortem report is received, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM's move to get inoculated would instil confidence among people, remove hesitancy: Guleria

Prime Minister Narendra Modis move to take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the very first day of India opening up the inoculation drive for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities should eliminate any hesitancy ...

Horse racing-Trainer Elliott apologises for photo of him sitting on dead horse

Irish horserace trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed on Sunday that an image circulating on social media of him sitting on a dead horse is genuine and apologised for any offence caused. The imaged showed Elliott, a three-time Grand National win...

'Hard decision' to drop Abraham from Chelsea squad against Man Utd: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that dropping forward Tammy Abraham from the clash against Manchester United was a hard decision for him. The striker was not part of the 18-man squad as the Blues played out a goalless draw with Unite...

Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport

Telugu Desam Party TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district. Naidu sat on a dharna at Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021