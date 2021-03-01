Netanyahu says Iran 'clearly' behind blast on Israeli-owned ship
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran on Monday for a blast aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf but sidestepped a question on whether Israel would retaliate.
"This was indeed an operation by Iran. That is clear," he told Kan radio. Asked if Israel would retaliate for Friday's incident off Oman, he repeated previous statements about his determination to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capacity. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
