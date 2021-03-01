Left Menu

Netanyahu accuses Iran of attacking Israeli-owned cargo ship

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday accused Iran of attacking an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week.Netanyahu spoke to Israeli public broadcaster Kan and said that it was indeed an act by Iran, thats clear. Iran is the greatest enemy of Israel, I am determined to halt it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday accused Iran of attacking an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week.

Netanyahu spoke to Israeli public broadcaster Kan and said that “it was indeed an act by Iran, that's clear.” “Iran is the greatest enemy of Israel, I am determined to halt it. We are hitting it in the entire region,” Netanyahu said. The hulking Israeli-owned MV Helios Ray suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman on Friday and came to Dubai's port for repairs on Sunday, days after the blast that revived security concerns in Mideast waterways amid heightened tensions with Iran.

