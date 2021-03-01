Left Menu

Man held for attacking Delhi Police constable

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:47 IST
A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a Delhi Police constable when he went to apprehend him for harassing a woman, police said on Monday.

The woman had filed a complaint against the man at K M Pur police station on Saturday. She had alleged that he abused, molested and misbehaved with her, police said. The accused also threatened her of dire consequences and forced her to meet him, they added.

After receiving the complaint, Sub Inspectors Komal and Sandeep Yadav and Constable Nehru rushed to the spot near INA circle where the accused had called the woman to meet him, a senior police officer said.

When Shivram spotted the presence of a police team, he ran away and jumped into a drain. Constable Nehru chased him and Shivram hit him with a brick on his forehead, he said.

The accused was overpowered and both he and Nehru were taken to AIIMS for treatment, the officer said.

A case was registered against Shivram and he was subsequently arrested, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

''During investigation, it was revealed that accused Shivram used to work in Civil Defence and he was harassing the woman by stalking her with an intent to outrage her modesty. He also used abusive and filthy language against the complainant, threatening her of dire consequences. When police team reached to apprehend the accused, he attacked Constable Nehru on his head with a brick ,'' he said.

The accused was sent to judicial custody and investigation is in progress, Thakur said.

