Man, grandson drown in water tank in Rajasthan

A man and his minor grandson drowned in a water tank in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. Eleven-year-old Rawal Singh accidentally fell into the tank. His grandfather Koop Singh, 55, jumped into the tank to rescue him but both of them drowned, they said, adding the incident took place in the Nokh area on Sunday evening.

They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

