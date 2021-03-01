Left Menu

Man, grandson drown in water tank in Rajasthan

His grandfather Koop Singh, 55, jumped into the tank to rescue him but both of them drowned, they said, adding the incident took place in the Nokh area on Sunday evening.They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:10 IST
Man, grandson drown in water tank in Rajasthan

A man and his minor grandson drowned in a water tank in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. Eleven-year-old Rawal Singh accidentally fell into the tank. His grandfather Koop Singh, 55, jumped into the tank to rescue him but both of them drowned, they said, adding the incident took place in the Nokh area on Sunday evening.

They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Simplify inter-state tariffs to promote domestic tourism: Ker Governor

Kerala Travel Mart KTM, billed as the countrys biggest tourism meet, has got off to a start with state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the event with a call to highlight domestic tourism better collaboration among states and greate...

Pak Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: top court

Pakistans top court on Monday ruled that the Senate elections on Wednesday would be held through a secret ballot, amid a raging controversy among the government and Opposition parties about allowing an open vote to avoid corruption.The five...

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Monday said all their operations are functioning in a normal manner after HDFC Securities flagged that confirmations were not received for orders placed in the NSE cash segment due to a technical glitc...

Maha: New Chief Secy Kunte meets Pawar, discusses state issues

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte met NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latters residence here on Monday and discussed various issues pertaining to the state, including the COVID-19 situation.Kunte, a 1985-batch IAS ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021