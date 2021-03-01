SAD MLAs shout slogans during governor's address to Punjab Assembly
Shiromani Akali Dal legislators raised slogans during the governor's address to the Punjab Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session on Monday, protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.
As Governor V P Singh Badnore started his address to the House, SAD MLAs led by Bikram Singh Majithia shouted slogans. They rushed to the Well of the House and even threw some papers in the air. They questioned the governor for not sending the amendment bills to the President. The Punjab Assembly had last year passed the amendment bills to negate the Central farm laws. Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party legislators came on bicycles to the Assembly.
