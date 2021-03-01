Left Menu

SC rejects plea challenging Centre's overriding power over States on transfer, deputation of IPS Officers

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the PIL filed by a West Bengal based advocate, challenging the constitutional validity of Rule 6 (1) of IPS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 for conferring powers on the Central government to override the states in connection with matters of transfer and deputation of IPS cadre officers.

01-03-2021
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the PIL filed by a West Bengal based advocate, challenging the constitutional validity of Rule 6 (1) of IPS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 for conferring powers on the Central government to override the states in connection with matters of transfer and deputation of IPS cadre officers. A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a West Bengal based lawyer, Abu Sohel.

"We dismiss the petition. We do not find any merits in the petition," the bench led by Justice Rao said in his order. The lawyer-cum petitioner, Sohel, in his petition, pleaded to the Top Court that Rule 6(1) should be struck down by the SC for violation of the Constitution of India and public policy.

The petitioner contended before the Supreme Court that at present, the states have to bear the brunt of arbitrary actions taken by the Central government under the said Rule. (ANI)

