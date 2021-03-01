Left Menu

US special envoy for Afghanistan Khalilzad travels to Kabul and Qatar

It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:09 IST
US special envoy for Afghanistan Khalilzad travels to Kabul and Qatar

Special US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is travelling to Kabul and Qatar this week, according to an official announcement.

The Biden administration, which is currently reviewing its Afghan policy, has asked Khalilzad to continue with his position and lead the Afghan peace process.

The top American diplomat is likely to visit additional regional capitals as well, the State Department said.

“He will resume discussions on the way ahead with the Islamic Republic and Afghan leaders, Taliban representatives, and regional countries whose interests are best served by the achievement of a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” it said in a statement.

India has been a major stakeholder in peace and stability in Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country. It has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

India has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the US inked a peace deal with the Taliban in February last year. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in the country.

The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescued Cheer pheasant released in natural habitat in J-K's Bhaderwah

Rescued two days back in an injured condition, a Cheer pheasant was on Monday released into its natural habitat here, officials said and urged people to not hunt the wild birds and contribute in preserving wildlife.The cheer pheasant, also ...

LDF, UDF have become puppets for 'Tukde Tukde' activists, says Kerala BJP President

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President K Surendran on Sunday said that the Left Democratic Front LDF and the United Democratic Front UDF have become puppets in the hands of the Tukde Tukde activists, who are trying to divide the countr...

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.DES13 UP-TIKAIT Govts silence indicates it is planning steps against farmers stir Tikait Bijnor UP BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has claimed that the Centres silence for the past few ...

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata amid speculation of tie-up

Amid speculation of a tie-up with the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.Yadav, who led the RJD in its fight against the NDA in the Bihar e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021