ASEAN foreign ministers to meet on Myanmar on Tuesday -Singapore minister

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:22 IST
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) foreign ministers will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss Myanmar, Singapore's foreign minister said in parliament on Monday.
"A special ASEAN foreign minister's meeting will be convened via video conference tomorrow and where we will listen to the representative of the Myanmar military authorities," said Vivian Balakrishnan.
