Left Menu

Iran says it was not behind blast on Israeli-owned ship

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:23 IST
Iran says it was not behind blast on Israeli-owned ship
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran strongly rejects Israel's claim that Tehran was behind a blast aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said in a televised news conference on Monday.

"We strongly reject this accusation... the security of the Persian Gulf is extremely important for Iran," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran on Monday for a blast aboard the MV Helios Ray, a vehicle-carrier ship, but sidestepped a question on whether Israel would retaliate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Mizuho restores ATMs, online banking after glitch halts services

Mizuho Bank, one of Japans major retail banks, said on Monday it had restored cash machines and online banking services after a data glitch closed down about 80 of its automated teller machines ATMs on Sunday.The failure affected 4,318 ATMs...

Sensex gains 750 points, auto and metal stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices traded firm on Monday due to upbeat sentiment in global markets and India getting technically out of recession with Q3 GDP data showing 0.4 per cent growth. Aiding the sentiment was the country kicking off an expans...

Indian team trains for final Test, top guns go full throttle at nets

Big guns Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane went full throttle at the nets as the Indian cricket on Monday trained in earnest for the upcoming fourth and final Test against England.The fourth Test starts here on Thursday. Captain ...

Rescued Cheer pheasant released in natural habitat in J-K's Bhaderwah

Rescued two days back in an injured condition, a Cheer pheasant was on Monday released into its natural habitat here, officials said and urged people to not hunt the wild birds and contribute in preserving wildlife.The cheer pheasant, also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021