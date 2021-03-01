Congress appoints 7 new district chiefs in Uttar Pradesh

The Indian National Congress on Monday appointed seven new presidents for District Congress Committees (DCC) in Uttar Pradesh. The new district unit presidents were appointed in the districts/cities of Deoria, Maharajganj, Jalaun, Kanpur Nagar Gramin, Unnao, Bulandshahar, Lucknow City (South).

An official statement from the All India Congress Committee said that the Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Presidents of seven District/City Congress Committees in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect. Ramji Giri is appointed President of DCC Deoria district, Sharad Singh Babloo for Maharajganj district, Rajiv Narayan Mishra for Jalaun district, Amit Kumar Pandey for Kanpur Nagar Gramin.

The DCC of Unnao district will have Arti Bajpai as its President. Bulandshahar District and Lucknow City (South) Sheopal Singh and Dilpreet Singh respectively. (ANI)

