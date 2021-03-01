Left Menu

Unauthorised construction: HC imposes Rs 1L cost on NGO

The legality of the construction cannot be proved on the basis of photographs placed with the petition, the bench said.The petitioner had relied on various photographs showing construction material lying on the roads and alleged that it was an illegal construction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:47 IST
Unauthorised construction: HC imposes Rs 1L cost on NGO

The Delhi High Court on Monday imposed a cost of Rs one lakh on an NGO while dismissing its petition seeking demolition of more than 40 buildings on grounds of alleged unauthorised construction in south Delhi’s Deoli area, saying it looked like a blackmailing litigation.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh refused to entertain the plea, noting that petitioner NGO Prerna Ek Disha Foundation has not arrayed the owners of those buildings as parties to the public interest litigation (PIL).

“The so-called PIL looks like a blackmailing litigation. The petition is dismissed with a cost of Rs one lakh, to be deposited with the legal service authority,'' the bench said.

The high court said stringent and cogent evidence is required to prove the legality or illegality of a construction.

Besides this, the court also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on another petitioner in a separate PIL alleging unauthorised construction going on in south Delhi and that it was causing nuisance.

The court said the counsel for the petitioner has not argued anything on the legality of the construction and merely because some construction material is lying on the road, does not mean that it was illegal.

“This can’t be a presumption of illegality of the construction. There is a wrong notion in the mind of the petitioner that because the material is on road, the construction is illegal. The legality of the construction cannot be proved on the basis of photographs placed with the petition,” the bench said.

The petitioner had relied on various photographs showing construction material lying on the roads and alleged that it was an illegal construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Mizuho restores ATMs, online banking after glitch halts services

Mizuho Bank, one of Japans major retail banks, said on Monday it had restored cash machines and online banking services after a data glitch closed down about 80 of its automated teller machines ATMs on Sunday.The failure affected 4,318 ATMs...

Sensex gains 750 points, auto and metal stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices traded firm on Monday due to upbeat sentiment in global markets and India getting technically out of recession with Q3 GDP data showing 0.4 per cent growth. Aiding the sentiment was the country kicking off an expans...

Indian team trains for final Test, top guns go full throttle at nets

Big guns Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane went full throttle at the nets as the Indian cricket on Monday trained in earnest for the upcoming fourth and final Test against England.The fourth Test starts here on Thursday. Captain ...

Rescued Cheer pheasant released in natural habitat in J-K's Bhaderwah

Rescued two days back in an injured condition, a Cheer pheasant was on Monday released into its natural habitat here, officials said and urged people to not hunt the wild birds and contribute in preserving wildlife.The cheer pheasant, also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021