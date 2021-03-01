Man killed, brother injured as they object to youth riding motorcycle rashly

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:49 IST
A man was allegedly killed and his brother injured when they objected to a youth riding his motorcycle rashly in the Bindapur area in Dwarka here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Suraj Prakash Singh (30) and his brother Chander (28) were on the way to buy fish from a nearby market. They objected to a man riding his motorcycle rashly. The two sides got into a heated argument and the motorcyclist called his associates and attacked the brothers with a knife, police said.

Suraj died during the course of treatment at the DDU hospital here and his brother Chander is stated to be out of danger, they said.

Chander, in his complaint, said that one Kaku was riding his motorcycle rashly. When he objected, they both had a heated argument following which Kaku called his associates. He then attacked Chander and his brother with a knife, police said.

Both Suraj and his brother Chander were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where Suraj died during treatment, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Bindapur police station and three accused have been arrested in connection with the incident, Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Piyush Sharma (19) alias Kaku and his associates Sandeep Sharma (31) and Shiv Narayan (32), police said, adding the weapon of offence has been recovered.

