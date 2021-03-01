Britain scolds China over charging of Hong Kong activists

Britain on Monday scolded China for a decision to charge 47 Hong Kong politicians and activists for conspiracy to commit subversion under the National Security Law. "The decision to charge 47 Hong Kong politicians and activists for conspiracy to commit subversion under the National Security Law is another deeply disturbing step," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"The National Security Law violates the Joint Declaration, and its use in this way contradicts the promises made by the Chinese government, and can only further undermine confidence that it will keep its word on such sensitive issues."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)