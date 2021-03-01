Left Menu

China appoints ex-PLA General who headed troops on India front to top parliamentary committee

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:14 IST
China appoints ex-PLA General who headed troops on India front to top parliamentary committee

China has appointed General Zhao Zongqi, a former top People’s Liberation Army officer who oversaw the border with India, as the deputy chairman of the influential Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country’s Parliament.

Gen Zhao, 65, headed the Western Command during the Doklam faceoff in 2017 and Ladakh standoff in 2020.

As per regulations of the PLA, the retirement age for the top generals is 65.

An official announcement by the NPC said Gen Zhao has been appointed as the deputy chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, an influential body of the NPC.

The appointment comes ahead of the annual meeting of the NPC beginning from March 5.

The NPC along with the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body, will hold their annual get-together for a week.

Gen Zhao, who headed the Western Theatre Command during the 2017 Doklam standoff where the Indian Army stood up against the PLA's plan of laying a road close to the Indian border in an area claimed by Bhutan, was replaced by Gen Zhang Xudong in December last year.

The Ladakh standoff also happened under the watch of Gen Zhao. It began in May last year after China dispatched thousands of troops which were mobilised for military exercises to eastern Ladakh borders, sparking a new round of tensions with India.

After the standoff which began on May 5 last year, the Indian and Chinese troops disengaged from the most contentious area of North and South Pangong Lake last month, holding talks to disengage from other areas in eastern Ladakh.

Besides, Gen Wang Ning, who till recently headed Armed Police Forces, was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the NPC Committee on Constitution and Law and Gen Zheng Weiping, former political commissar of the Strategic Support Forces as Deputy Chairman of the NPC Committee for the Education, Science, Culture and Health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Mizuho restores ATMs, online banking after glitch halts services

Mizuho Bank, one of Japans major retail banks, said on Monday it had restored cash machines and online banking services after a data glitch closed down about 80 of its automated teller machines ATMs on Sunday.The failure affected 4,318 ATMs...

Sensex gains 750 points, auto and metal stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices traded firm on Monday due to upbeat sentiment in global markets and India getting technically out of recession with Q3 GDP data showing 0.4 per cent growth. Aiding the sentiment was the country kicking off an expans...

Indian team trains for final Test, top guns go full throttle at nets

Big guns Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane went full throttle at the nets as the Indian cricket on Monday trained in earnest for the upcoming fourth and final Test against England.The fourth Test starts here on Thursday. Captain ...

Rescued Cheer pheasant released in natural habitat in J-K's Bhaderwah

Rescued two days back in an injured condition, a Cheer pheasant was on Monday released into its natural habitat here, officials said and urged people to not hunt the wild birds and contribute in preserving wildlife.The cheer pheasant, also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021