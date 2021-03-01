EU to propose digital vaccination passport in March, von der Leyen says

EU to propose digital vaccination passport in March, von der Leyen saysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:24 IST
The European Commission will present a proposal in March on creating an EU-wide digital vaccination passport, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.
"As for the question of what the digital green passport could look like: we will submit a legislative proposal in March," she said in a video conference with German conservative lawmakers.
