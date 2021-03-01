Malaysia says ASEAN must play bigger role over Myanmar situation

Malaysia says ASEAN must play bigger role over Myanmar situationReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:28 IST
Malaysia on Monday said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must play a more proactive role in bringing normalcy back to Myanmar, where there have been weeks of protests since the military staged a coup a month ago.
Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in a statement that all parties "must exercise utmost restraint from the use of violence", and that Malaysia supports the convening of an informal ASEAN ministers' meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar.
