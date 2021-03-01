Left Menu

Armenian protesters break into government building to demand PM's exit -RIA

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:46 IST
Armenian protesters break into government building to demand PM's exit -RIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A crowd of Armenian protesters forced their way into a government building in the capital Yerevan on Monday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the RIA news agency reported.

Pashinyan last week condemned what he said was an attempted coup after the army demanded he quit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German yields fall for 2nd session; mood wary

Benchmark German government bond yields dropped for a second consecutive session on Monday as investor sentiment improved after reflationary bets led bond markets to their biggest monthly selloff in years. The rise in bond yields last month...

Yemenis reel from poverty, hunger as U.N pleads for funds and war's end

Unable to find work, Ahmed Farea has sold everything including his wifes gold to feed and house two young daughters in one small room. Elsewhere in Yemens capital Sanaa, widow Mona Muhammad has work but struggles to buy anything more nutrit...

Japan's Mizuho restores ATMs, online banking after glitch halts services

Mizuho Bank, one of Japans major retail banks, said on Monday it had restored cash machines and online banking services after a data glitch closed down about 80 of its automated teller machines ATMs on Sunday.The failure affected 4,318 ATMs...

Sensex gains 750 points, auto and metal stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices traded firm on Monday due to upbeat sentiment in global markets and India getting technically out of recession with Q3 GDP data showing 0.4 per cent growth. Aiding the sentiment was the country kicking off an expans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021