Armenian protesters break into government building to demand PM's exit -RIA

Armenian protesters break into government building to demand PM's exit -RIAReuters | Yerevan | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:46 IST
A crowd of Armenian protesters forced their way into a government building in the capital Yerevan on Monday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the RIA news agency reported.
Pashinyan last week condemned what he said was an attempted coup after the army demanded he quit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)