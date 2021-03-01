Man arrested in Odisha for raping 3-year-old niece

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Odisha's Kalahandi district for allegedly raping his three-year-old niece, a police officer said here on Monday.

The man, a resident of Maskapadar village in Lanjigarh police station area, apparently lured the girl with toys and sweets on Sunday and took her to 'Jhami Yatra' (a local festival), he said.

Later, he allegedly raped her at a deserted place and dropped her home.

The child's mother, on finding out that she was bleeding, rushed her to a community health centre.

From there, she was shifted to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital as her condition deteriorated. Doctors at the government hospital referred her to VSS Medical College, Burla, the officer said.

Meanwhile, her mother lodged a complaint with the local police station, following which, the accused, who was trying to escape on his motorcycle, was arrested, he said.

The girl has undergone medical examination, and more details in the case will be available when the report arrives, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)