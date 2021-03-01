Man arrested in Odisha for raping 3-year-old niece

Man arrested in Odisha for raping 3-year-old niecePTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:00 IST
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Odisha's Kalahandi district for allegedly raping his three-year-old niece, a police officer said here on Monday.
The man, a resident of Maskapadar village in Lanjigarh police station area, apparently lured the girl with toys and sweets on Sunday and took her to 'Jhami Yatra' (a local festival), he said.
Later, he allegedly raped her at a deserted place and dropped her home.
The child's mother, on finding out that she was bleeding, rushed her to a community health centre.
From there, she was shifted to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital as her condition deteriorated. Doctors at the government hospital referred her to VSS Medical College, Burla, the officer said.
Meanwhile, her mother lodged a complaint with the local police station, following which, the accused, who was trying to escape on his motorcycle, was arrested, he said.
The girl has undergone medical examination, and more details in the case will be available when the report arrives, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi inaugurates medical College building named after Maharaja Suheldev
I-T raids underway in medical colleges in Karnataka
I-T Dept unearths cash-for-seat scam in K'taka medical colleges; over Rs 400 cr blackmoney detected
Dr Harsh Vardhan lays foundation stone of Mon Medical College in Nagaland
Holistic development of North-east being planned, says Harsh Vardhan after laying foundation stone of Mon Medical College in Nagaland