Man held for beating wife to death in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
The Jhalawar police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly beating his wife to death, an official said on Monday.According to police, Vimlabai 31 was taken to the Jhalawar district hospital in a critical condition on Saturday night after her husband Rakesh Meena in an inebriated condition thrashed her.PTI | Kota | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:04 IST
The Jhalawar police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly beating his wife to death, an official said on Monday.
According to police, Vimlabai (31) was taken to the Jhalawar district hospital in a critical condition on Saturday night after her husband Rakesh Meena in an inebriated condition thrashed her. She died at the hospital on Sunday morning. Police arrested Rakesh Meena, a resident of Poli village, on Sunday night after parents of the woman lodged a case of murder against him, Eklera police station SHO Laxman Singh. The SHO said the accused thrashed his wife with a leather belt after which she fell unconscious. She died at the district hospital during treatment, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SHO Laxman Singh
- Poli village
- Rakesh Meena
- Vimlabai
- Jhalawar
- Eklera