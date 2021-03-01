Man held for beating wife to death in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The Jhalawar police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly beating his wife to death, an official said on Monday.

According to police, Vimlabai (31) was taken to the Jhalawar district hospital in a critical condition on Saturday night after her husband Rakesh Meena in an inebriated condition thrashed her. She died at the hospital on Sunday morning. Police arrested Rakesh Meena, a resident of Poli village, on Sunday night after parents of the woman lodged a case of murder against him, Eklera police station SHO Laxman Singh. The SHO said the accused thrashed his wife with a leather belt after which she fell unconscious. She died at the district hospital during treatment, he added.

