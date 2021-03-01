Man arrested for multiple vehicle thefts in Jammu

Police in Jammu have recovered 11 vehicles stolen from various areas of the winter capital city and arrested a man believed to be behind the racket, officials said on Monday.

The arrest was made from the Bishnah area after the police received specific information regarding the vehicle thefts, they said.

The man was identified as Sandeep Gupta, the police said, adding that during interrogation, he disclosed the locations where the stolen vehicles were hidden.

Police teams recovered 11 stolen vehicles, including a four-wheeler, based on the information.

