Maha: 14 held for partying in Alibag violating COVID-19 norms

Fourteen people were arrested in Alibag in Raigad district for allegedly partying in a farmhouse without following COVID-19 protocols, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made following a raid on the farmhouse, located in Kalote village, on February 27 after a tip off, a Khalapur police station official said.

''They were playing music, smoking hookahs, and were not following social distancing norms or wearing masks. The manager of the farmhouse and 13 others were arrested,'' he added.

