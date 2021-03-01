Left Menu

To treat woman’s infertility, exorcist tortures her to death: Police

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:34 IST
To treat woman’s infertility, exorcist tortures her to death: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 33-year-old childless woman was allegedly tortured to death in a Shahjahanpur village by an exorcist who branded her body, including private parts, with a hot iron and beat her up with lathi to treat her infertility, police said on Monday.

Victim Sharda Devi of the Kamhara village in the district was admitted to the hospital on February 27 and died on Sunday during treatment, Puwayan Circle Officer Navneet Naik said.

Sahara was married to Sarvesh of Kamhara village but the couple did not have any child, said Naik, adding that on her husband's insistence, she took the help of her brother-in-law Durvesh who also practiced exorcism.

Durvesh convinced the family that Sharda was under the influence of a witch and needed to be beaten up to be rid of the evil spirit.

Accordingly, Durvesh allegedly first branded various parts of the woman's body including private parts with hot iron tongs on February 24 and as she cried in pain, he brutally beat her up with lathi, saying all the pain is being inflicted on the witch, said police.

Following the woman's death, an FIR was lodged in Puwayan police station against five persons, including the exorcist, on the woman's parents' complaint.

Police are probing the matter and trying to arrest the accused, said Naik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Get him back, Hogg says batting for Ashwin's return to ODI squad

Former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg has called for Ravichandran Ashwins inclusion in Indias ODI squad, saying the senior off-spinner is a wicket-taker who also adds depth to batting.Replying to a tweet by a fan, Hogg said Ashwin would be...

German yields fall for 2nd session; mood wary

Benchmark German government bond yields dropped for a second consecutive session on Monday as investor sentiment improved after reflationary bets led bond markets to their biggest monthly selloff in years. The rise in bond yields last month...

Yemenis reel from poverty, hunger as U.N pleads for funds and war's end

Unable to find work, Ahmed Farea has sold everything including his wifes gold to feed and house two young daughters in one small room. Elsewhere in Yemens capital Sanaa, widow Mona Muhammad has work but struggles to buy anything more nutrit...

Japan's Mizuho restores ATMs, online banking after glitch halts services

Mizuho Bank, one of Japans major retail banks, said on Monday it had restored cash machines and online banking services after a data glitch closed down about 80 of its automated teller machines ATMs on Sunday.The failure affected 4,318 ATMs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021