PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:41 IST
Gang abandons ATM after emptying it

Coimbatore, Mar 1 (PTI): An ATM (automated teller machine, lifted from its kiosk near Tirupur district by a masked gang, was found empty and abandoned at Veliyampalayam in the district on Monday, police said.

The four-member gang, which could not steal the cash as they tried to unsuccessfully break the ATM took it away by dragging it out of the kiosk with the help of a vehicle on early Sunday, the police said.

Later in the after, the four abandoned the vehicle near Perundurai in Erode district and took the ATM away, they said.

According to bank officials, teller machine contained Rs 2 lakh.

After emptying the machine of its cash, the gang abandoned the ATM which was found today, they said.

Meanwhile, police are examining the CCTV footage in the kiosk to identify the gang. Further investigations are on, they added. PTI NVM NVG NVG

